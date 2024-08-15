BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Barbara Whye Sells 5,378 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.99 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 226.04, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

