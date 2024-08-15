BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Barbara Whye Sells 5,378 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackLine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.99 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 226.04, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BL
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.