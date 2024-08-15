BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,020 shares of company stock worth $83,094,987 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $857.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

