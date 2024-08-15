BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 167.6% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 515,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.