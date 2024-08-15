BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 167.6% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
