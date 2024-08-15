Bruce Richardson Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN) Stock

Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Richardson purchased 1,200,000 shares of Anson Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$116,400.00 ($76,578.95).

Get Anson Resources alerts:

Anson Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 13.34.

About Anson Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Anson Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in the United States and Western Australia. The company offers lithium, bromine, caustic soda, boron, and iodine; and zinc, lead, silver, graphite, nickel-cobalt laterite, vanadium, and uranium deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Anson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.