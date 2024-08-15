Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 681,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

