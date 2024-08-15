Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPTW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

