Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.55-7.70 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.