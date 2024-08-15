Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Buys 8,016 Shares

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNAC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

