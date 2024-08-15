Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,883 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

CSTL stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $744.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.