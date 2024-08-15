Central Bancompany, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBCY opened at $652.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $666.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.79. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $619.99 and a 52-week high of $750.00.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
