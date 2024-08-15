Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches One Day Volume of $940,765.32

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $20.45 million and $940,765.32 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,664,251 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,664,251 with 497,465,276 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33220675 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,361,785.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

