Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Chimerix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chimerix Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

