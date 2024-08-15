Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Down to $55.87

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.87, but opened at $50.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 24,886,864 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

