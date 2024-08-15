Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Trading Down 11.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.94. 6,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 18.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,253,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 501,710 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

