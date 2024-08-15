Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.520-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.0 billion-$56.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.7 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

