Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 1,500 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,453,000 after acquiring an additional 342,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,776,000 after acquiring an additional 240,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

