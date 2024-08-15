Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 27,664 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass Stock Up 3.6 %

COMP stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. UBS Group increased their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

