Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,938 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.