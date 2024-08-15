Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0906 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $10.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00035494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

