D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

