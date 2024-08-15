Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Up 11.3%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.31. 580,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,228,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $778,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 268.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

