Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

