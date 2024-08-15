Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $70.67

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.67, but opened at $73.13. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $74.69, with a volume of 349,281 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 577.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

