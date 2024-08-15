Diversified Trust Co Has $608,000 Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of VCYT opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,782.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,990.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,782.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,514 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

