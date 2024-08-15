Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

