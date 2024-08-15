Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.26.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
