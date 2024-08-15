Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 6,000 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dril-Quip Stock Down 0.2 %
Dril-Quip stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.87. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.
