Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.65 and last traded at $191.65. Approximately 68,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 764,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

