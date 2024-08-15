Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
