Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

