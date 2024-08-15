Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $104.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EHC opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.