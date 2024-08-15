Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 5.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 786,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,488,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

