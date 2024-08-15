EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.10.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $126.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

