EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.43. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 31,755 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $36,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,299 shares of company stock valued at $738,573 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

