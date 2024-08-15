Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells $194,263.85 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

EVRG stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

