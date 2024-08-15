Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 95615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Extendicare Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The company has a market cap of C$686.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

