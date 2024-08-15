First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Patrick James Buehler Sells 8,619 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLR opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.65. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

