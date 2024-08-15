First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,104 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,873,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,753,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,684,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

