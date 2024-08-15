First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.
Shares of RFDI opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $66.61.
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
