FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 178,008 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $23.74.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,664,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.