FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 52,657 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.58.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.