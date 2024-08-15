FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 15,505 shares.The stock last traded at $69.82 and had previously closed at $69.40.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

