FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Annexon in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

ANNX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

ANNX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth about $15,647,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

