Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 602,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,960 shares.The stock last traded at $66.47 and had previously closed at $73.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

