Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 1,231,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,841,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,519 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 408,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 745,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 428,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 90,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.