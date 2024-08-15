Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 11,455 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,431 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 468,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

