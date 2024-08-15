Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

