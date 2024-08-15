Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,168 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $284.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $215.37 and a 1 year high of $290.31. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,319,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.