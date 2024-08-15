Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $24,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

