Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

