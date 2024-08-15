Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,580 shares of company stock worth $14,748,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 258.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

