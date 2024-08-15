Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 207,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 122,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.